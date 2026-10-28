Nearly 3 In 10 Youth In Bhopal, MP's Gwalior Neither Work Nor Study, NSO Report Reveals | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what reveals a sorry state of affairs, the future is on hold for nearly three in every 10 young people in Gwalior and Bhopal, aged 15-29, who are neither employed nor pursuing education or skill training.

A recent Central government report has placed the two Madhya Pradesh districts at the top of the state's NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) list, with rates of 29.3% and 29.2%, respectively, well above the state average of 22%.

The figures, featured in an annual report recently released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), raise concerns over the growing disconnect between education, employability and opportunities for the state's youth.

The report, Labour Market Snapshot of Selected Districts, marks the first time the NSO has released key labour market indicators at the district level. It draws on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data collected between January and December 2025.

Unlike the unemployment rate, which focuses on people seeking work, the NEET indicator also includes young people who are not studying or undergoing training, irrespective of whether they are actively looking for jobs.

Among the 10 Madhya Pradesh districts covered in the report, Gwalior recorded the highest NEET rate, narrowly ahead of Bhopal. Khargone followed at 28.4%, while Jabalpur recorded the lowest rate at 16.5%. Dhar's rate stood at 17%.

The figures represent combined rural and urban populations across the districts, not Gwalior and Bhopal alone as cities. They are also sample-based estimates and should not be interpreted as a headcount of all young people in the category.

According to figures cited on the state government's Employment Portal, 17.71 lakh aspiring youth were registered in the state as of June 30, 2026.

Bhopal ranks joint second among state capitals in NEET rate

With 29.2% of young people aged 15-29 neither in employment, education nor training (NEET), Bhopal district ranks second among the state-capital-associated districts covered in the NSO report, behind Patna, Bihar (30.5%). Jaipur, Rajasthan, matches Bhopal at 29.2%.

'Education-to-employment gap might be a factor'

Ranjana Sehgal, retired professor from Indore School of Social Work, said several factors could explain why young people remain outside employment, education and training, including shortcomings in the education system and a mismatch between qualifications and workplace requirements.

"Education has become examination-oriented rather than skill-based. School and university curricula need to be improved to ensure that students receive quality education and acquire the skills required in the job market," she said.

She also pointed to the need to examine broader social and economic factors influencing young people's choices and participation, such as families receiving government freebies that discourage them from working.

'Highly qualified youth may be unwilling to take jobs not matching their expectations'

Prof Rekha Acharya, head of school of social science (DAVV), said many young people complete their education but lack the practical skills needed even for entry-level jobs. At the same time, some highly qualified candidates may be unwilling to accept jobs that do not match their qualifications or expectations, leaving them out of the job market longer.

However, the reasons an individual is classified as NEET can vary, and the NSO estimates do not identify the role of any particular factor.