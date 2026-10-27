Lineman Found Dead At Female Acquaintance’s Residential Apartment In Indore

Lineman Found Dead With Injury Marks Inside Female Acquaintance’s Residential Flat In Indore | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An electricity department employee was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a flat at Rajkamal Residency in the Gandhi Nagar area of Indore late Monday night. The deceased, identified as Nirmal Rajput, worked as a lineman in the electricity department. Police found minor injury marks on his body and are questioning a female acquaintance who lives in the flat. The exact cause of death remains unclear, and police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

According to police, information about the incident was received around 12.30 am, following which a team reached Rajkamal Residency and began an investigation.

Preliminary examination suggested that Nirmal had died approximately 12 hours before his body was discovered. Police noticed minor injury marks on his body, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was subsequently sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Nirmal was originally from the Bagarda Aerodrome area of Indore and was employed as a lineman in the electricity department. Police said he was acquainted with a woman residing at Rajkamal Residency. The woman reportedly lives separately from her husband.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the residential society, which showed Nirmal entering the building through a rear entrance. Investigators are examining the footage to establish his movements before his death and determine what happened inside the flat.

ACP Nidhi Saxena said the woman was questioned during the night as part of the investigation. She confirmed that the cause of death had not yet been established and would become clearer after the post-mortem findings.

Police are investigating various aspects of the case, including the circumstances surrounding Nirmal's visit to the flat.

Nirmal is survived by his wife and a daughter. Further investigation is underway, and police have not yet confirmed whether any foul play was involved.