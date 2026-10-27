Indore-Dahod Rail Project Sees Successful Track And OHE Testing In 3-Km Tihi Tunnel, CRS Inspection Likely In Early November | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wait for rail connectivity in Dhar district is nearing an end. Ahead of the inspection of the Tehi-Dhar section by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the construction department of Railways successfully tested the 3 km-long track laid in Tehi tunnel and the 2 km-long overhead equipment (OHE) of the electrical line using a wagon on Monday.

The long-awaited Indore-Dahod rail connectivity project is moving rapidly towards realisation. A successful trial run of a railway wagon (engine) was conducted between Pithampur and Tihi in Dhar district. This has strengthened prospects of commencing passenger train services on the route soon.

A senior railway official confirmed the development on Monday. He said a tower wagon entered the tunnel from the Tihi side and exited towards Pithampur. The tower wagon became the first train to safely pass through the Tihi-Pithampur tunnel.

Chief engineer of Western Railway Dheeraj Kumar and deputy chief engineer Dheeraj Kumar were present during the trial. Sources said the successful test has paved the way for CRS inspection, likely in the first week of November.

MP Shankar Lalwani said Railways was working to complete the project quickly. Operations on the section are expected to begin after the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducts the scheduled inspection.

The Indore-Dahod rail line is significant for improving connectivity across Malwa and Tribal regions. It is expected to provide Dhar and surrounding areas with better rail access to Indore, while benefiting industrial activities, trade and public movement.

The successful engine trial between Pithampur and Tihi marks a significant milestone. Once the CRS inspection is completed and necessary formalities are fulfilled, the section will be cleared for rail operations