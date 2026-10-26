Indore Central Museum To Remain Closed For Nearly Five Months From October 26; ₹11.75 Crore Renovation To Add Modern Galleries, Visitor Facilities | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Museum in Indore will remain closed to visitors for nearly five months from Monday, Oct 26, as authorities accelerate renovation and infrastructure upgrade work to bring the facility closer to international standards.

The closure will last about 22 weeks, with the museum expected to reopen by March 31, 2027, depending on the completion schedule. The renovation project, estimated to cost nearly Rs 11.75 crore, has been underway for several months. The museum was temporarily closed to speed up the pending work while ensuring visitor safety.

The project began with the construction of a boundary wall, followed by several infrastructure-related activities, including installing a lift, developing bathrooms and a cafeteria, and renovating galleries and other facilities. Officials are expected to use the closure period to accelerate the remaining work.

Once the renovation is complete, the museum is expected to offer a more modern, visitor-friendly experience, with improved interpretation and display systems for its collection of ancient artefacts.

The proposed facilities include an interpretation centre, souvenir shop, modern lighting, CCTV cameras and technology-assisted displays to help visitors understand the historical significance of the exhibits. Restrooms and guide services are also planned. The project also plans to develop an auditorium and exhibition hall, and improve storage facilities for preserving heritage objects.

The upgradation is intended to improve the presentation of the museum's collection and make its exhibits easier for visitors to explore and understand. The modernisation work is also expected to strengthen facilities for preserving and displaying the region's historical heritage.

The Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation had forwarded the proposal to its headquarters. Visitor safety was cited as a key consideration, as ongoing construction and additional work could pose risks to tourists.