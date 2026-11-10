NBCC Order Book Crosses ₹1.26 Lakh Crore In Q2 FY27, Company Expects More Contracts In Second Half Of Fiscal Year | X @OfficialNBCC

New Delhi, Nov 10: State-owned NBCC Ltd's consolidated order book has reached over Rs 1.26 lakh crore at the end of the September quarter and the company is expecting to secure more contracts in the second half of this fiscal year.

NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement & Consultancy (EPC) and real estate businesses.

"In terms of order book position, NBCC's standalone order book is standing at Rs 1,12,000 crore and consolidated order book Rs 1,26,000 crore," NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy informed analysts.

As per the transcript posted on stock exchanges on Tuesday, the new business secured in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,600 crore on a consolidated basis.

Mahadevaswamy said the company is in talks with many state governments, including Bihar and West Bengal. He hoped to secure substantial work order in the second half of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Last week, NBCC Ltd signed an MoU with the Bihar government to develop four residential and commercial projects at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

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The company informed that "a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with various departments of the Government of Bihar to undertake four redevelopment projects in Patna under Phase-I on a self-financing basis without budgetary assistance from the State Government".

Earlier this month, NBCC Ltd reported a 34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 209.84 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 156.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,456.22 crore in the September quarter from Rs 3,017.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

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