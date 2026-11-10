RITES Announces Senior Management Exit, Senior Official To Step Down On November 13

RITES announces Sai Singh Khongrymmai's senior management exit on November 13. |

Mumbai: State-owned engineering consultancy and infrastructure company RITES Limited has announced a change in its senior management, with Sai Singh Khongrymmai, General Manager (Civil) and Regional Head of its North Eastern Regional Project Office (NERPO), Guwahati, set to leave the company's senior management following the completion of his deputation tenure.

The company informed stock exchanges on Tuesday that Khongrymmai's tenure will conclude on November 13, 2026, in the afternoon.

Leadership Transition

According to the regulatory filing, Khongrymmai is currently serving RITES on deputation and will cease to be part of its senior management upon completion of his tenure.

The company clarified that the leadership change arises from the scheduled completion of deputation rather than resignation, removal or any other disciplinary action.

The disclosure does not identify a successor or provide details regarding interim arrangements for the Guwahati regional office.

Regulatory Disclosure

RITES submitted the information to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE under Regulation 30, read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The filing, dated November 10, was signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Nikhil Agarwal.

An accompanying annexure confirmed November 13 as the effective cessation date and identified completion of deputation as the reason for the management change.

Investor Perspective

For shareholders, the announcement represents a senior management transition rather than a reported change in the company's financial performance, project portfolio or business strategy.

RITES has not disclosed any financial implications arising from the departure or indicated whether the transition will affect existing operational responsibilities.

Investors may nevertheless monitor subsequent disclosures concerning leadership continuity, regional project execution and the appointment of a replacement.

The announcement provides no revised earnings guidance, contract updates or operational forecasts. Consequently, any assessment of its financial impact would remain speculative until further information becomes available from the company.

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