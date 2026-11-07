'Let Him Focus on Getting Better': Harsha Bhogle Questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Appointment As Bihar Captain

Harsha Bhogle Questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Appointment As Bihar Captain |

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has shared his views on the growing responsibilities being given to young cricketers. He has questioned the decision to make 16-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the captain of the state side. The left-hander has been named captain of the Bihar team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

'Not Sure it's the best idea'

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Bhogle expressed his reservations about appointing a teenager to such an important leadership role. He acknowledged that young players need to understand match situations, take responsibility and learn how to make decisions. However, he feels that giving Sooryavanshi the captaincy at this stage could bring unnecessary pressure.

In his post, Bhogle wrote, "I am not sure it is the best idea to make a 16 year old the captain of the state side. Yes, he needs to understand situations and learn to take decisions but at this stage, he can do without the extra attention we are heaping on him and just focus on getting better and better."

Sooryavanshi will feature in only one match for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before leaving for Doha. He is scheduled to join the India A squad for the Rising Stars Emerging Asia Cup. The Bihar selectors, meanwhile, have backed the teenager for the captaincy role, recognising his impact and fearless approach in the shortest format.