Hardik-Arshdeep Trade: Will Hardik Pandya Replace Shreyas Iyer As Punjab Kings Captain?

Will Hardik Pandya Replace Shreyas Iyer As Punjab Kings Captain | Artificially generated image

The Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been completed ahead of IPL 2027, according to a report by PTI. While Hardik's arrival strengthens Punjab's squad, it has also raised questions about the team's captaincy.

While Shreyas is the incumbent captain, Hardik has captained in the IPL for the last five seasons. The trade thus brings up an awkward question of captaincy, given Hardik having replaced Rohit Sharma when he moved to Mumbai Indians three years ago.

Will Hardik Replace Shreyas Iyer as PBKS Captain?

Hardik's arrival naturally brings the captaincy question into focus, particularly because of his previous move to Mumbai Indians. In 2024, Hardik returned to MI from Gujarat Titans and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, despite Rohit having led the franchise to five IPL titles.

However, as per reports, Hardik has no immediate reservations about playing under Iyer.

"The trade has been completed. Hardik is going to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep is moving to Mumbai Indians. Hardik is happy to play under Shreyas Iyer," the source told PTI.

Shreyas Iyer led Punjab to the IPL 2025 final and is set to continue as captain for the 2027 season. Hardik's reported willingness to play under Iyer suggests that the franchise is not looking at an immediate leadership change.

Hardik brings considerable IPL experience as an all-rounder and captain. He led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and guided them to another final in 2023. However, he struggled at Mumbai Indians for form and leadership, eventually moving away to Punjab.