Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Star All-Rounder Misses Out On Baroda Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Hardik Pandya's return to competitive cricket has been delayed | Credits: Twitter

Hardik Pandya's wait for a return to competitive cricket continues as the all-rounder has been left out of Baroda's 15-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His absence raises further concerns about his fitness ahead of India's busy international schedule. Meanwhile, his brother Krunal Pandya has been appointed captain of the Baroda side.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Woes Continue

Hardik last played competitive cricket on May 24 during an IPL 2026 match for Mumbai Indians. He was initially named in India A's one-day squad for the October series against Australia A but later withdrew due to a fresh shin injury. According to ESPNcricinfo, the all-rounder was still experiencing pain while bowling and was not fully fit.

Since the IPL, Hardik has spent considerable time at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He has been working on his recovery after dealing with multiple fitness issues, including back spasms during the IPL and a subsequent leg strain. These setbacks have delayed his return to the cricket field.

Hardik last represented India in the home T20I series against New Zealand, shortly before IPL 2026. India are currently involved in an ODI series against New Zealand and will return to T20I action in December for a home series against Sri Lanka. His availability for upcoming international assignments will be important for the team's plans.

With the ODI World Cup in Africa scheduled for next year, India will be keen to have Hardik back in action soon. The all-rounder plays an important role with both bat and ball and offers balance to the playing XI. His return will also help the team assess combinations and build a strong squad ahead of the major tournament.