'Well Left, Beautiful': Gurnoor Brar Sarcastically Applauds Daryl Mitchell In On-Field Banter During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI | VIDEO

Gurnoor Brar Sarcastically Applauds Daryl Mitchell In On Field Banter | Image Credits: X/SonySportsNetwork

India pacer Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell were involved in a heated exchange during the second ODI between the two sides. The incident took place in the 34th over when the young Indian pacer appeared to sarcastically applaud Mitchell for leaving a delivery outside off stump.

Gurnoor Brar And Daryl Mitchell Exchange Words

The incident began on the fourth ball of the 34th over when Gurnoor bowled a full delivery outside off stump. Mitchell was caught off guard as he was expecting a shorter ball and could only slice it towards point off the outer half of his bat. Gurnoor reacted animatedly, raising both arms before putting his hands on his head and exchanging words with the New Zealand batter.

The conversation appeared to get heated, with neither player backing down. Mitchell seemingly responded by saying, "You have only played three games," taking a dig at Gurnoor's limited international experience.

The drama continued on the next delivery as Gurnoor bowled a length ball outside off stump. Mitchell decided to leave it alone, but Gurnoor responded by clapping sarcastically and appearing to say, "Well left." His animated reaction suggested that the earlier exchange was still fresh in his mind.

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India win by DLS method

India defeated New Zealand by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-affected second ODI on Saturday, November 7. The visitors secured a dramatic victory after persistent rain forced the match officials to call off play, with India holding a crucial advantage over the DLS par score.