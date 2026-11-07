Virat Kohli Loses Cool At Fans Throwing Bats Onto Field For Autograph During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video

Virat Kohli Loses Cool At Fans Throwing Bats Onto Field For Autograph | Cric_Mukku/X

Virat Kohli appeared visibly annoyed during the second ODI between India and New Zealand after some spectators threw bats onto the field in an attempt to get his autograph. The incident took place during the match, with the Indian batting superstar reacting to the unusual behaviour of fans from near the boundary line.

In a video circulating on social media, Kohli can be seen noticing bats being thrown onto the field by spectators hoping to get his signature. The former India captain appeared unhappy with the fans' actions as he picked up one of the bats lying near the boundary line.

Virat Kohli Loses Cool At Fans Throwing Bats Onto Field For Autograph

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The incident quickly caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts, with Kohli's reaction becoming a talking point on social media. While fans often go to extraordinary lengths to get an autograph or a photograph with their favourite cricketers, throwing objects onto the playing field can disrupt the match and raise safety concerns.

Kohli enjoys a massive fan following across the world, and spectators frequently turn up at stadiums hoping to catch a glimpse of the batting icon. His popularity was once again evident during the ongoing India-New Zealand series, with fans eagerly cheering for him throughout the contest.

The incident added another talking point to the second ODI, as Kohli's reaction to the bats being thrown onto the field drew attention online.

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