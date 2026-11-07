Gokul Dairy Row: BJP-Shiv Sena Differences Emerge As Maharashtra Govt Appoints Five New Board Directors |

Mumbai: The differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena came to the fore again on Saturday. This time it was the state’s government’s decision to appoint five directors on the board of Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Dairy (Gokul).

Ravindra Dhangekar Opposes Alleged Backdoor Entry Into Gokul Dairy

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar urged the state government not to try to forcibly capture power in Gokul. While talking to reporters in Pune he said the farmers’ mandate should not be stolen and no attempts should be made gain backdoor entry.

He was referring to the government’s decision to increase the number of directors on the Gokul Board from 25 to 30. In the recent elections, an alliance led by Congress won 13 seats against 12 seats of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Four of the five appointed directors will have voting rights effectively leading to the Mahayuti’s majority.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Cabinet Decision On Appointments

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Dhangekar’s objection to the appointed directors. “This was the Cabinet’s decision. Discussions were held with local leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Jan Surajya Party before taking the decision. The Advocate General was also consulted on this matter. So, it is not the case that any party is unhappy,” he told reporters in Nagpur.

Fadnavis alleged that the Congress has turned the issue of a single cooperative society’s election into a national one. “Gokul Milk Union is limited to just one district, and there is no reason to think the government is very eager about that one institution. We don’t want to seize control of Gokul. (Congress leader) Satej Patil and the leaders of the Mahayuti should sit together and resolve the issue, after which there would be no need to appoint government members.”

According to rules, at least 14 members must be present for the election of Gokul’s chairman. At the time of the chairman’s election, one group was absent. Neither group has enough votes to form a quorum, and because there was no quorum, the chairman could not be elected. The matter went to court, and the court directed that the chairman’s election be held on Tuesday. If one group stays absent on Tuesday too, the chairman’s election is likely to be impossible.

“The court has not said anywhere that the election should be held without a quorum. If such an election fails to take place three times, those powers go to the District Registrar. As a result, the elected members would not get any powers. Therefore, to complete the quorum, some people have been given voting rights and appointed as government members,” Fadnavis said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/