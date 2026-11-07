26-Year-Old Physiotherapist Abducted, Assaulted And Robbed Of ₹45,000 In Vikhroli; Two Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old physiotherapist from Mulund was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, stripped, and filmed by a gang of four men inside an under-construction building in Vikhroli. The Parksite police have arrested two accused in connection with the crime, while a search is underway for four other absconding suspects.

Two Accused Arrested, One Has Previous Criminal Record

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit Sawant alias Abba, 22, and Rajesh Devar, 23, both unemployed residents of Surya Nagar, Vikhroli West. Police stated that one of the suspects has a prior criminal record.

According to the FIR, the victim resides with his family at Mulund East, and works as a physiotherapist. On November 4, at around 3:30 PM, he took a Rapido ride to Udupi Hotel on LBS Road, Parksite, to meet a female friend.

Victim Allegedly Threatened And Forced To Follow Suspects

As he was walking toward the hotel, a man aged between 22 and 25 suddenly approached him from behind, grabbed his pants, threatened him with assault, and ordered him to follow another unidentified man walking ahead.

Panicked by the sudden ambush, the victim complied and walked along the LBS Road footpath. The perpetrators then forced him into a deserted, under-construction building near Raj Plaza, Surya Nagar, Vikhroli West. When the victim attempted to resist, he was threatened with further violence and silently led to the fourth floor of the building.

Accused Allegedly Strip Victim, Steal Jewellery And Record Video

Shortly afterward, two more unidentified men joined them. The gang subjected the victim to abuse and threats, stripping him of his gold chain, gold and diamond earrings from both ears, and a silver bracelet. When he resisted, the accused forcibly removed his clothes and filmed the act on a mobile phone.

Failing to find cash, the culprits seized his wallet, extracted his debit and credit cards, and forced him to disclose the PINs. They also coerced him into transferring money online from his relatives' accounts.

Two of the accused went to an ATM to withdraw cash. After returning with Rs45,000, they handed the cards back to the victim. Before letting him go, the four men issued dire threats, warning him of fatal consequences if he reported the incident to anyone. Terrified, the victim took an auto-rickshaw home, confided in his parents, and subsequently went to the Parksite police station to file a formal complaint.

The Parksite police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for dacoity and extortion. Utilizing technical surveillance, investigators identified a total of six suspects involved in the crime and apprehended Sawant and Devar.

The police have launched a manhunt for the remaining four accused, who are currently absconding. The investigation is underway, police said.

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