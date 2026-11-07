Byculla Zoo's Humboldt Penguins May Be Shifted To Mysuru Zoo Under Proposed Animal Exchange Programme | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai’s much-loved Humboldt penguins at Byculla Zoo could soon be headed to Karnataka, with Mysuru Zoo emerging as a potential destination under a proposed inter-zoo animal exchange. The proposal is gaining traction following a recent inspection of the penguin enclosure, specialised care facilities and management systems at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Rani Baug.

Mysuru Zoo Delegation Inspects Penguin Facilities At Rani Baug

A delegation from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, visited Byculla around a month ago to assess its facilities. Specialised infrastructure and the expertise required to maintain penguins are understood to be key considerations, particularly as Mumbai Zoo is the country's only facility housing the species. However, no formal proposal has been received so far, an official said.

This is not the first time the BMC has explored such an arrangement. In July 2023, it approached Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park with a list of seven species proposed for exchange, including a male and female Humboldt penguin. The proposal, however, failed to materialise. The proposed deal would mark Byculla Zoo's first-ever penguin transfer to another zoo. Mysuru, in turn, could offer species such as zebras and giraffes, which are not currently housed at the Mumbai zoo.

Meanwhile, Byculla's penguin colony has outgrown the capacity of its existing habitat, prompting plans for an expansion. The zoo acquired eight Humboldt penguins — three males and five females — from Seoul's Coex Aquarium in October 2016. The enclosure, designed to accommodate 25 birds, has now reached its stipulated capacity.

To address the space crunch, authorities are expanding the habitat from 2,000 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft, increasing its capacity to 40 penguins. The project involves integrating an adjoining space into the existing enclosure, with work already underway, officials said.

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