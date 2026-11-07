Maharashtra FDA Crackdown: 43 Food Licences Suspended, 17,824 Kg Of Products Worth ₹63.09 Lakh Seized Ahead Of Diwali |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on food safety violations during Diwali, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended 43 food business licences and seized around 17,824 kg of food products worth Rs 63.09 lakh from 29 establishments and vehicles during a statewide inspection drive on November 6 and 7.

FDA Inspects 73 Establishments Across Maharashtra

The special drive, conducted on the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, covered 73 establishments dealing in sweets, khoya-mawa, paneer, farsan, Diwali snacks, dry fruits and edible oils. Hotels, clubs, canteens, grocery stores, e-commerce businesses and caterers were also inspected.

The inspections revealed several violations of food safety regulations, including unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, absence of wire mesh on windows, inadequate pest control and failure to maintain Food Safety Management System (FSMS) and FoSTaC records. Several establishments also failed to produce water analysis reports, medical fitness certificates of food handlers and purchase bills.

Sweets, Paneer, Dry Fruits And Edible Oils Among Seized Products

The seized stock included khoya, mawa, paneer, pedha, kunda, kalakand, kaju katli, barfi, halwa, chakli, chivda, namkeen, almonds, figs, ghee, refined soybean oil and palmolein oil. Perishable food articles considered hazardous to public health were destroyed on the spot in the presence of witnesses.

The FDA also seized various food products across all seven divisions of the state, including dry fruit rose balls, blueberry dry fruit products, sev, motichoor ladoo, besan vadi, balushahi, anarse, shankarpale and chakli, on suspicion of substandard quality and due to unhygienic handling and storage conditions.

Separately, five cases were registered under Section 69 at Borivali and Bhandup, resulting in the recovery of a total penalty of Rs 70,000 for violations of Schedule IV and other provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Mundhe said the FDA would maintain strict enforcement irrespective of the size or brand of a food business. "Whether a brand is big or small, the rules are the same for all and the action will be equally strict. Honest businesses have our full cooperation; however, no leniency will be shown to those who endanger public health," he said.

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