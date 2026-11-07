BNCMC Teacher Arun Bhoir Shines At IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships 2026 In Spain, Finishes In Top 10

Left to first bodybuilder Arun Kathod Bhoir |

Bhiwandi: Combining the responsibilities of a teacher with the discipline of a professional bodybuilder Arun Kathod Bhoir, a teacher with the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), has brought international recognition to the city by securing places in the top 10 in three categories at the IFBB World Body building and Fitness Championships 2026 held in Santa Susanna, Spain.

Arun Bhoir Represents India In Three Bodybuilding Categories

Representing India at the prestigious international competition Bhoir competed in the Men's Bodybuilding (under 70 kg) Men's Physique and Men's Fitness categories. His achievement of finishing among the top 10 in all three disciplines is particularly significant, considering that the championship witnessed participation from leading bodybuilders representing more than 100 countries.

Bhoir works as an assistant teacher at BNCMC School No. 95 in Navi Vasti, Bhiwandi. While his regular working hours are dedicated to teaching and guiding students, he has consistently pursued his passion for bodybuilding through a demanding fitness schedule. Strict dietary discipline, regular workouts and intensive training sessions late at night have been central to his preparation for international competitions.

Discipline And Determination Behind Bhoir's International Success

Maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and the physical demands of competitive bodybuilding requires considerable discipline. Bhoir's performance in Spain reflects his determination to pursue sporting excellence without compromising his commitment to education.

An important role in his preparation was played by Dr Sanjay More General Secretary of the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, who also served as his mentor. Bhoir received technical guidance training support and continuous encouragement from More throughout his preparation for the world championship.

Achievement Brings Pride To Bhiwandi And Teaching Community

His achievement has generated pride among residents of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra and members of the teaching community. His performance has also highlighted the potential of teachers to excel beyond the classroom and compete successfully on international sporting platforms.

Congratulating Bhoir on his accomplishment, Sagar Bhoir Subject Assistant at Thane District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), wished him continued success and expressed confidence that he would achieve greater milestones in upcoming international competitions.

Bhoir's performance stands as an example of how consistency, determination and discipline can help turn sporting ambitions into international achievements, even alongside a demanding professional career.

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