Shiv Sena's Kalyan Unit Skips Diwali Festivities, Ravi Patil Foundation Donates ₹5,55,555 To Farmers |

Kalyan: In a gesture of solidarity with drought-hit farmers the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in Kalyan has decided to forgo its traditional Diwali celebrations this year and channel the funds towards supporting farmers struggling with the financial consequences of drought across Maharashtra. As part of the initiative, the Ravi Patil Foundation has contributed Rs 5,55,555 for the relief of distressed farmers.

Relief Cheque Handed Over Through Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

The cheque was handed over to the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation through Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The contribution is intended to help extend financial support to farming families facing difficult circumstances due to drought.

Every year, the Kalyan city unit of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) organises cultural programmes and festive gatherings during Diwali, including its traditional 'Diwali Pahat' programme. However, this year, the party leadership decided against holding the celebration, citing the severe hardships being faced by farmers in several parts of the state.

Party Redirects Festival Expenses Towards Humanitarian Assistance

The decision was taken in view of the economic distress affecting the farming community, for whom the festive season has brought little relief. Instead of spending money on celebrations and cultural activities, the party decided to redirect the amount towards a humanitarian cause.

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Following this decision, the Ravi Patil Foundation stepped forward with a contribution of Rs 5,55,555. The amount was routed through the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation to facilitate assistance to farmers affected by the drought.

The initiative reflects an attempt by the Kalyan city unit to highlight the plight of the farming community at a time when many agricultural families are struggling to cope with difficult conditions.

By cancelling its annual Diwali Pahat programme and diverting the funds towards farmer relief, the Shiv Sena unit has sought to convey that standing with distressed families is more important than festive celebrations.

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