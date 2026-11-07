5,000 Earthen Lamps Illuminate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple During Grand Dhanteras Deepotsav |

Bhiwandi: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple (Shaktipith) at Maradepada in Bhiwandi taluka was transformed into a spectacular sea of light as nearly 5,000 earthen lamps were lit during a grand Deepotsav organised on the occasion of Dhanteras. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the temple, creating a festive atmosphere filled with devotion and enthusiasm.

Grand Deepotsav Organised At Maradepada Temple

The temple, recognised as Maharashtra’s first temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, witnessed an impressive display of traditional celebrations, with thousands of lamps illuminating its premises. The event was organised by Shivkranti Pratishthan under the leadership of its founder, Raju Bhau Chaudhary, and guide Kailas Maharaj Nichite.

Devotees participated enthusiastically in the lamp-lighting ceremony, which was followed by a grand Maha Aarti dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The celebrations paid tribute to the legendary Maratha ruler and his enduring legacy.

Deepotsav Celebrates Shivaji Maharaj's Ideals And Legacy

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary said the Deepotsav was organised to keep alive the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, particularly his valour, sacrifice, self-respect and unwavering commitment to the nation. Lighting lamps at the temple was also a symbolic gesture of paying homage to the king, he added.

A fort-making competition emerged as another major attraction of the celebrations. Several youth groups from different parts of Bhiwandi taluka participated and showcased replicas of historic forts, reflecting the region's connection with the Maratha ruler's military heritage. Groups delivering outstanding performances were felicitated with prizes by Shivkranti Pratishthan.

Trustees life members and office-bearers of Shivkranti Pratishthan Trust, along with Shivaji Maharaj admirers and devotees, attended the event with their families. The spectacular illumination and large public participation made the Dhanteras celebration a memorable tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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