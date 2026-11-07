Maharashtra Government's Diwali Gift To Mumbai Offices, November 9 Declared As Additional Holiday For State, Semi-Govt Employees

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has declared Monday, November 9, 2026, an additional local holiday for its offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. The holiday falls between Lakshmi Pujan on Sunday, November 8, and Bali Pratipada on Tuesday, November 10, giving eligible employees an extended break during the Diwali festivities.

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The decision was announced through a circular issued by the Maharashtra government's General Administration Department (GAD) on November 6, according to a Mint report.

It allows employees working in the specified government offices to enjoy an extended festive break during Diwali. The November 9 holiday comes in addition to the existing public holidays.

Holiday Falls Between Lakshmi Pujan And Bali Pratipada

The newly declared holiday falls between two important Diwali observances. Lakshmi Pujan will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, while Bali Pratipada will be observed on Tuesday, November 10.

With the extra holiday, eligible employees will have three straight days of break before offices open. While there are no specific festivities or custom reserved for Monday, the additional holiday comes given Diwali (Lakshmi Pujan) falls on Sunday.

November 9 Holiday Not Applicable Across Maharashtra

The government has clarified that the additional local holiday applies only to state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. It is not a statewide holiday and does not automatically extend to government offices in other districts of Maharashtra or any private offices.

According to the report, the circular was signed and authenticated by Atul Patne, Principal Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra.

The notification was circulated to several government offices, including the Governor's Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office, the offices of the Deputy Chief Ministers, state ministers and various government departments.

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