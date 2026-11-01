Bank Holidays November 1–8, Will Banks Remain Closed On Dhanteras & Diwali? Check Full Schedule

Banks will remain open on Dhanteras, November 6, in most states. |

New Delhi: With Diwali celebrations approaching, bank customers across India are keen to know whether branches will remain open during the festive week from November 1 to 8, 2026.

Although several festivals fall during this period, banks are expected to operate normally on most weekdays. However, regional holidays and the regular Sunday closures may affect branch services.

Bank Holiday Schedule

According to the holiday schedule provided, the following closures and working days are expected during Diwali week:

- November 1 (Sunday): Banks closed for the weekly holiday.



- November 2 (Monday): Banks in Shillong closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival.



- November 6 (Friday): Banks expected to remain open for Dhanteras in Delhi and most states.



- November 7 (Saturday): Regular working day despite Choti Diwali celebrations.



- November 8 (Sunday): Banks closed for the weekly holiday, coinciding with Diwali Lakshmi Puja.



Customers should check their respective state-wise bank holiday calendars before visiting branches.

Are Banks Closed On Dhanteras?

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6. Banks in Delhi and most other states are expected to function normally, allowing customers to complete routine transactions.

The festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver and household items.

Devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari.

November Bank Holidays

Apart from Diwali-related closures, banks are expected to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 in states where the festival is officially recognised as a holiday.

Bank holidays vary depending on regional festivals and state government notifications.

Banking Services Available

Even when branches remain closed, customers can access several digital banking facilities.

UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM withdrawals generally remain operational throughout holidays.

NEFT and RTGS electronic fund transfers are also available round the clock, subject to technical maintenance.

However, branch-dependent services, including physical cheque processing, demand drafts and locker access, may be unavailable during holidays.

Customers should plan their banking requirements accordingly.