Bank Holidays In November 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days Including Diwali & Guru Nanak Jayanti

Banks will remain closed for up to 16 days in November 2026. |

Mumbai: Banks across India will remain closed for up to 16 days in November 2026, including five Sundays, two Saturdays and nine regional holidays. However, the holidays will vary depending on the state and city.

Customers planning to visit bank branches for important transactions should check the holiday schedule in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Banks Closed On Five Sundays And Two Saturdays

Banks will remain closed nationwide on five Sundays falling on November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Additionally, November 14 and November 28 will be holidays as they are the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively.

Diwali And Other Regional Holidays

According to the holiday schedule, banks will remain closed in several cities on November 9 for Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day.

The affected cities include Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow.

On November 10, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur for Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11 will see bank closures in Gangtok, Imphal, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for regional festivals, including Lakshmi Puja, Bhai Dooj and Ningol Chakouba.

Chhath Puja And Guru Nanak Jayanti Holidays

Banks in Shillong will remain closed on November 13 for Wangala Festival.

On November 16, banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed for Chhath Puja, while Dehradun will observe a holiday on November 20 for Igas-Bagwal.

Shillong banks will remain closed on November 23 for Seng Kut Snem.

On November 24, banks across several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ranchi and Srinagar, will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

Bengaluru banks will also remain closed on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Online Banking Services To Remain Available

Despite branch closures, customers can continue using ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking and UPI services.

However, transactions requiring physical branch visits should be planned according to local holidays.