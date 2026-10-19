Bank Holidays From October 19-25, Check State-Wise List Of Bank Closures During Dussehra & Durga Puja

Mumbai: Banks across several Indian states will remain closed between October 19 and 25, 2026, due to Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional festivals. Customers should check their local bank holiday calendar before visiting branches.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule, closures will vary across states and banking centres, while banks nationwide will remain shut during the weekend.

Bank Holidays On October 19

On Monday, October 19, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

The holidays are linked to Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja and other regional celebrations.

Bank Holidays On October 20

Tuesday, October 20, will see widespread bank closures across India due to Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami.

Banks will remain shut in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala, Odisha, Assam, Goa and several other states and Union Territories.

However, banks in Sikkim and Manipur will remain open.

Bank Holidays From October 21-23

On Wednesday, October 21, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal for Durga Puja, Vijaya Dasami and Maha Dashami celebrations.

Banks in Sikkim will also remain closed on Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23, for Durga Puja (Dasain).

Nationwide Weekend Bank Holidays

Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, October 24, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Sunday, October 25, will also be a regular weekly holiday.

Will UPI And ATM Services Work?

Despite branch closures, customers can continue using ATMs, UPI, internet banking and mobile banking for routine transactions.

However, services requiring branch visits, including demand drafts and certain cheque-related activities, may face delays.

Customers are advised to confirm their local branch's holiday schedule before planning important banking transactions.