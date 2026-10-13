Bank Holidays October 2026: Banks Closed On October 19 Or 20 For Dussehra, Check RBI's State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Banks will remain closed on October 19 and 20 for Dussehra and Durga Puja in different states. |

Mumbai: Banks across India will remain closed on several days in October 2026 due to Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional festivals. However, customers should remember that bank holidays vary across states and cities.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, Dussehra-related closures fall on October 19 and 20, depending on the location.

Dussehra Holiday On October 19 Or 20?

Banks will remain closed on Monday, October 19, in several states for Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, Durga Puja and Ayudha Puja.

These include Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal, among others.

On Tuesday, October 20, banks will remain closed in most major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Lucknow, for Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

Where Will Banks Remain Closed Longer?

Some northeastern and eastern states will experience extended festival-related closures.

On October 21, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.

Gangtok will observe additional holidays on October 22 and 23 for Durga Puja celebrations.

Other Important October Bank Holidays

October 24 marks the fourth Saturday, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on October 25.

Additional regional holidays include October 26 for Lakshmi Puja and other observances, October 29 for Karwa Chauth in Shimla, and October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Ahmedabad.

Including weekends, the combined state-wise calendar covers 16 holiday dates, although no single state observes every holiday.

Will UPI And ATM Services Work?

Despite branch closures, customers can generally continue using UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs.

However, services requiring physical branch visits, including certain cash transactions, document verification and locker access, may be unavailable.

Customers should check their respective bank's holiday schedule before visiting branches.

The RBI calendar distinguishes between nationwide weekend closures and region-specific holidays. Therefore, a bank holiday in one city does not necessarily mean branches elsewhere will remain closed.