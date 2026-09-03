Banks Shut For Janmashtami Tomorrow, Is Your City On The Holiday List?

Banks will close in 16 cities on September 4 for Janmashtami. |

Mumbai: Banks, including branches of State Bank of India , HDFC Bank and other public and private lenders, will remain closed in several cities on September 4 for Janmashtami.

However, the holiday will not apply across India. Bank holidays differ by state and city because they are decided according to local festivals, events and regional requirements.

Customers should check the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar for their city before visiting a branch. Online banking, mobile banking, ATMs and digital payment services are generally expected to remain available.

Where Banks Will Be Closed?

Banks will remain closed for Janmashtami, also observed as Krishna Jayanthi, in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok and Hyderabad.

The holiday will also apply in Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla. Branches in cities not covered by the RBI notification are expected to operate normally.

Other September Bank Holidays

Banks in Jaipur will be closed on September 11 because of elections under the Jaipur Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. Guwahati will observe a holiday on September 12 for the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja and other regional observances will lead to bank closures on September 14 in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.

Banks will remain closed on September 15 in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji for Samvatsari, Nuakhai or the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram will observe holidays on September 21 for the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva or Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

Ranchi banks will close on September 22 for Karma Puja, while Jammu and Srinagar will observe Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday on September 23. Gangtok will have a bank holiday for Indrajatra on September 25.

Second And Fourth Saturdays

All scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month. Customers should plan branch visits carefully, although most essential digital banking facilities should continue working without any major interruption.