September 2026 Bank Holidays, Check State-Wise Closure Dates Before Visiting Branches

Banks will close on several regional holidays in September 2026. |

Mumbai: Bank customers should plan branch visits carefully in September 2026, as lenders will remain closed on several dates for national, regional and religious observances across India.

The holidays will vary between states and cities. A holiday applicable in one region may not result in bank closures elsewhere. Customers should therefore check the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar for their location before visiting a branch.

Festivals and regional events

According to the RBI calendar, banks will observe holidays for Janmashtami (Vaishnava), Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, Nuakhai and Indrajatra during the month.

Closures will also be observed in selected regions for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi and the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

Some branches will remain shut for Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Banks under the Jaipur jurisdiction may also close due to elections for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

The RBI calendar lists regional bank holidays on September 4, 11, 12, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 and 25. These dates do not apply uniformly nationwide, and the exact closure will depend on the relevant RBI regional office.

Weekend closures

Apart from festival-related holidays, banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In September 2026, these fall on September 12 and September 26. Sundays—September 6, 13, 20 and 27—will also be weekly holidays.

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Customers should complete branch-dependent work, including large cash transactions, document submission, locker access and account-related verification, in advance.

Online services stay available

Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI and ATM services are generally available even when branches are closed. However, cheque clearance and certain branch-based transactions may be delayed.

Customers should verify the holiday applicable to their state and avoid relying on a nationwide list. Planning ahead can prevent delays in payments, paperwork and other time-sensitive banking work. They may also confirm local closures directly with their bank.