October 2026 Bank Holidays, Check When Banks Will Remain Closed —Full List Here

October 2026 brings multiple bank closures for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Durga Puja. |

Mumbai: Bank customers may need to plan branch visits carefully in October 2026, with multiple holidays lined up across the country. Banks will remain closed on several dates because of national, regional and religious occasions, apart from the usual weekend shutdowns.

The holiday calendar includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja and Karva Chauth. However, not every holiday applies uniformly across India.

Closures Differ Across States

Bank holidays are notified by the Reserve Bank of India under the Negotiable Instruments Act, with several closures determined by regional festivals and local observances.

This means branches may remain shut in one state while operating normally in another. Customers should therefore verify the holiday applicable to their banking centre before planning branch-based transactions.

October Holiday Calendar

Banks will observe Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Other listed holidays fall on October 10 for Mahalaya Amavasye and October 17 for Maha Saptami.

A cluster of festival holidays follows from October 19. Different states will observe Dussehra, Mahashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Vijaya Dashami, Durga Ashtami and Durga Puja on October 19 and October 20.

Durga Puja and related Vijaya Dasami or Dasain holidays continue across certain banking centres from October 21 to October 23.

Banks in applicable regions will also remain closed on October 26 for occasions including Lakshmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday.

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Karva Chauth falls on October 29, while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday will be observed on October 31 in applicable regions.

Weekends Add More Closures

Besides festival holidays, banks remain closed nationwide on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

In October 2026, Sundays fall on October 4, 11, 18 and 25, while October 10 and October 24 are the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively.

Customers can continue using digital banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs for most routine transactions even when physical branches are closed.