CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Former Bank Of India Chief Manager Over Alleged ₹1.24 Crore Wealth | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a disproportionate assets probe against a the then Bank of India official.

Accounts Under Scrutiny

According to the CBI, during the investigation of a previously corruption case registered by CBI against A. Kumar, the then Chief Manager, Bank of India,

Nagpur, the statement of accounts pertaining to Kumar and his family members, stocks trading and others, were obtained and the scrutiny of the same was done.

Banking Career Under Scanner

The scrutiny revealed that Kumar joined Bank of India in December 2010 as Senior Manager and worked there in different capacities like Branch Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager at different places. He was lastly posted as Chief Manager, Bank of India, Itwari Branch, Nagpur.

Kumar has rendered approximately twenty-two years of service in the banking sector, occupying various positions involving financial responsibilities. "During his service, Kumar indulged in corrupt andillicit activities, thereby acquiring substantial pecuniary resources and incurring expenditure disproportionate to his known sources of income," the CBI claimed in its FIR.

It is re vealed that during the check period from April 01, 2022 to August 31, 2023, Kumar while working as Chief Manager, Bank of India at Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Itwari branches under Vidarbha and Nagpur Zonal Office in Maharashtra has intentionally and illicitly enriched himself to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore which are disproportionate to his known sources of total income, the officials stated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/