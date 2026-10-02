Gandhi Jayanti Holiday: Banks, Stock Market To Remain Closed, Here’s What Will Stay Open On October 2

Banks, stock markets, schools and government offices will remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti. |

Mumbai: India observes Gandhi Jayanti every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This year marks his 157th birth anniversary.

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday, and several institutions, including banks, stock exchanges and government offices, remain closed. The day is also observed as a dry day across the country.

However, several digital and essential services will continue to operate. Here is what will remain closed and what will stay available on October 2.

Stock Market Closed

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, October 2, 2026, for Gandhi Jayanti. There will be no regular trading on the BSE and NSE.

Since Gandhi Jayanti falls on Friday this year, investors will see a three-day break from regular trading. The market will remain closed on October 2 for the holiday, followed by the usual weekend closure on Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4.

Regular trading will resume on Monday, October 5.

Bank Branches To Remain Shut

Branches of public sector, private, foreign and cooperative banks will remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti. Customers will not be able to carry out branch-based transactions.

However, digital banking services will continue as usual. Customers can use UPI, mobile banking and internet banking.

NEFT and RTGS facilities will also remain available. ATMs and cash deposit machines are expected to continue operating.

Schools And Government Offices

Central government offices will remain closed on October 2. Gandhi Jayanti is observed as a gazetted holiday by the central government.

State government offices will follow their respective holiday calendars, although Gandhi Jayanti is generally observed as a holiday across the country.

Schools and colleges are also expected to remain closed. However, some educational institutions may organise special programmes to mark the occasion.

What About Private Offices?

Private companies and commercial establishments follow their own holiday policies.

Many companies may remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti, while businesses providing essential services may continue operations.

Liquor shops will remain closed as October 2 is observed as a dry day across India.