Sterling Holiday Resorts Opens 36-room 'Sterling Regalia Agra' Near Taj Mahal

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Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited's wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, announced the opening of Sterling Regalia Agra on 28 September 2026. The new property aims to enhance Sterling's footprint in one of India's prominent travel destinations.

Proximity to Taj Mahal

The Sterling Regalia Agra is situated approximately 1.4 kilometres from the Taj Mahal. The hotel intends to provide guests with a base to explore Agra's heritage, cuisine, markets, and craftsmanship.

Hotel Features

The property includes 36 contemporary rooms, a multi-cuisine diner, and versatile event spaces. It also features leisure facilities designed for various groups, including couples, families, business travellers, and small gatherings.

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Unique Amenities

A distinctive feature of the hotel is its fourth-floor swimming pool, which offers views of the Taj Mahal. Additionally, a top-floor deck is available for private celebrations and special events.

Dining Options

At the lobby level, Regalia Spices, the hotel's 40-cover restaurant, serves Awadhi, Mughlai, Braj cuisine, and international dishes. It offers both buffet and à la carte dining options.

Sterling's Strategy

Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director and CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts, stated that Agra provides an opportunity to offer travellers more reasons to extend their stay and explore the city beyond its main icon. He added that Sterling Regalia Agra reinforces the company's presence in the Golden Triangle and caters to bleisure travellers.

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Owners' Vision

Capt. Brijesh Yadav and Rekha Yadav, owners of Taj Regalia, said their aim was to create a property that respected its location near a global monument, while having its own character. They noted that Sterling's hospitality expertise and destination-focused approach would ensure guests remember their Agra experience.

Travel Circuit Expansion

The new opening is part of Sterling's strategy to build travel journeys across multiple destinations, rather than isolated stays. Its location within the Delhi-Agra-Jaipur Golden Triangle circuit allows the company to engage with a high-intent travel corridor frequented by leisure travellers, families, couples, and groups.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.