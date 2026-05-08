Thomas Cook India, SOTC Partner Vinpearl To Boost Vietnam Travel Demand

Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel have signed a long-term strategic memorandum of understanding with Vietnam-based hospitality and entertainment company Vinpearl to strengthen travel offerings for Indian tourists visiting Vietnam. |

Mumbai: Vietnam is quickly turning into one of the hottest destinations for Indian travellers, and travel companies are racing to capture that demand. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel are now deepening their presence in the market through a strategic partnership with Vinpearl, one of Vietnam’s biggest hospitality and tourism brands.

Expanding Vietnam Access

The agreement will allow Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel to offer Indian customers priority access and exclusive inventory across Vinpearl’s hospitality network in Vietnam. The partnership combines Thomas Cook and SOTC’s distribution strength with Vinpearl’s tourism ecosystem spread across destinations such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Hoi An. The companies expect the collaboration to improve travel planning and on-ground experiences for Indian holidaymakers and business travellers alike.

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Focus On MICE

Apart from leisure tourism, the partnership places strong emphasis on MICE travel — meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. Vinpearl’s portfolio includes resorts, golf courses, entertainment parks and large-scale event infrastructure, making it attractive for corporate travel groups. The companies said the collaboration is intended to create a wider tourism ecosystem specifically designed for Indian travellers seeking premium and integrated experiences in Vietnam.

India Drives Strategy

Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head at Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, said Vietnam has become one of the fastest-growing outbound destinations for Indian travellers. He indicated that the company sees strong long-term potential in combining its omnichannel travel network and customer reach with Vinpearl’s hospitality assets to build seamless travel experiences. Vinpearl CEO Ngo Thi Huong also described India as a priority market in the company’s international expansion strategy.

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Tourism Ecosystem Grows

Vinpearl currently operates 60 properties across 20 cities and provinces in Vietnam, including over 17,300 hotel rooms, 15 theme parks, and six golf courses. Thomas Cook India Group, meanwhile, operates across 28 countries and manages multiple travel and hospitality brands across leisure, corporate and destination management segments. The partnership signals a broader push to deepen tourism ties between India and Vietnam as outbound travel demand continues to rise.

The collaboration reflects how travel companies are increasingly focusing on destination-specific partnerships to secure inventory, improve customer experiences and tap into the rapidly expanding Indian outbound tourism market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company press release and regulatory filing issued by Thomas Cook (India) Limited dated May 7, 2026. It does not include independent reporting, verification, or inputs from external sources.