Thomas Cook India Expands Prepaid Forex Cards To 28 Currencies To Boost Global Travel Payments

Thomas Cook (India) expanded its prepaid forex card portfolio to 28 currencies with the addition of 16 new global currencies. |

Mumbai: Thomas Cook India is betting big on evolving travel trends, upgrading its forex offerings to match the needs of increasingly global and digitally savvy Indian travellers.

Expands Currency Portfolio

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has broadened its prepaid forex card offering to include 28 currencies, adding 16 new global currencies to its existing lineup. This expansion positions the company among providers with one of the widest currency portfolios in India. The move allows travellers to directly load and transact in local currencies, eliminating the need for multiple conversions that often increase costs and complexity.

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Addresses Travel Trends

The expansion comes amid rising demand for international travel, particularly to emerging and short-haul destinations across Asia, Southeast Asia, and beyond. As outlined on page 2 of the document, Indian travellers are increasingly exploring new geographies where local currencies are not easily accessible. By enabling direct usage of currencies such as Chinese Yuan, Swedish Krona, Malaysian Ringgit, and South African Rand, the company is responding to shifting destination preferences.

Strengthens Digital Access

Beyond currency expansion, Thomas Cook India has enhanced accessibility through its omnichannel distribution network. Customers can purchase and load forex through retail outlets, digital platforms, and even via its partnership with Blinkit, enabling transactions in under an hour. Additional services such as Forex on WhatsApp provide round-the-clock assistance, including live rates and end-to-end transactions, reflecting a strong push toward digital convenience.

Builds Secure Payments

The prepaid forex cards support contactless payments and are compatible with global networks like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring widespread acceptance. Integration with digital wallets such as Google Pay further enhances usability at international merchant locations. Company executives highlighted that the initiative supports a broader shift from cash-based transactions to secure, transparent, and seamless digital payment solutions for travellers.

With this expansion, Thomas Cook India is aligning its forex services with changing travel behaviors, offering greater flexibility and efficiency for international travellers navigating multiple destinations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated April 30, 2026, as provided in the document, without reference to external sources or independent verification.