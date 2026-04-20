Thomas Cook India Launches Visa Rejection Cover To Protect Travellers From Financial Losses

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel have introduced a visa rejection cover on April 20, 2026, aimed at safeguarding travellers against financial losses arising from denied visa applications. |

Mumbai: Travel planning often comes with uncertainties, but visa approvals remain one of the least controllable risks for travellers. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel are stepping in to address that gap with a new insurance-backed solution designed specifically for visa-related disruptions.

Launches Industry First Cover

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, along with SOTC Travel, has rolled out a trip cancellation cover linked to visa rejection, positioning itself as a pioneer in the Indian travel industry. The product directly addresses a long-standing concern among travellers—losing significant upfront payments when visas are denied. By offering financial protection against such risks, the companies aim to strengthen trust and reduce hesitation in travel bookings.

Covers Financial Losses

The insurance solution, underwritten by ICICI Lombard, ensures reimbursement for non-recoverable advance payments related to accommodation and travel. It also includes applicable cancellation charges, providing a comprehensive safety net. However, the coverage excludes immigrant and employment visas. The product spans multiple travel formats, including group tours, FIT journeys, MICE, and corporate travel, broadening its applicability across customer segments.

Addresses Key Customer Pain

Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services and Innovation at Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, indicated that evolving global travel norms have made financial protection essential. He highlighted that visa decisions remain beyond traveller control, and rejections can disrupt plans significantly. The new cover is designed to reduce that uncertainty, offering structured financial reassurance and improving customer confidence.

Strengthens Travel Portfolio

The launch reflects Thomas Cook India Group’s broader strategy to enhance its value-added services portfolio. By integrating insurance solutions into travel planning, the company is positioning itself as a more holistic service provider. This move aligns with its focus on innovation and customer-centric offerings, especially in a rapidly changing global travel landscape.

With this initiative, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel aim to make travel planning more secure and predictable, addressing a critical gap in the market while reinforcing their leadership in customer-focused innovation.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the corporate press release filed by Thomas Cook (India) Limited dated April 20, 2026, as referenced in . It does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the disclosed information.