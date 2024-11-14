Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% On NSE After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25

The package travel service provider Thomas Cook India's shar price zoomed 7 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after Q2 results of the company revealed 37.8 per cent jump in the PAT (profit after tax) in July-September quarter.

Thomas Cook shares surged around 7 per cent to touch the day high level of Rs 205.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), after hitting the opening bell at Rs 197.49 per share on the Indian bourses.

The stock of Thomas Cook was trading around Rs 202.18 per share on the Indian exchanges, with a gain of 5.21 per cent amounting to Rs 10.60 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Thomas Cook Q2 FY25

For the quarter that ended on September 30, Thomas Cook India, an omnichannel travel company, reported a 37.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.9 crore compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

The company's net sales for the July-September quarter climbed 8.7 per cent year over year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,003.8 crore. The company's other revenue increased by 55.4 per cent year over year for the July–September quarter.

Investor presentation from Exchange filling

Total sales IN Q2 FY25

Sales for the leisure travel segment increased by 11 per cent in Q2 FY25, while sales for the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) segment increased by 15 per cent year over year (excluding one-time contracts from Q2 FY24). In the second quarter of FY25, the company's corporate travel revenue increased by 13 per cent.

With a 49 per cent rise in overseas education and an 8 per cent increase in revenue, the forex industry also performed well. Card loads increased 6 per cent YoY, while app bookings increased 119 per cent quarter on quarter.

Management commentary

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) said, 'With a consolidated PBT growth of 37 per cent in Q2 FY25 against Q2 FY24, the Thomas Cook India Group has delivered strong results, comparable to a peak-season quarter in a traditionally non-peak quarter for the industry.'

'For H1 FY25 also, the team has delivered a healthy growth of 26 per cent over H2 FY24. Having achieved our first priority of recovery in business volumes, our focus looking ahead is on ensuring sustainable growth and profitability', menon added.