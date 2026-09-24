Thomas Cook India Opens New Bengaluru Outlet, Expands Karnataka Network To 18 Locations

Thomas Cook India Opens New Bengaluru Outlet |

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Wednesday, 24 September 2026, announced the launch of a new travel outlet in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar), Bengaluru. This expansion brings the company's total number of outlets in Bengaluru to 13 and across Karnataka to 18.

Network Expansion

With this new addition, the company aims to enhance its retail reach in one of India's significant travel markets. The RR Nagar locality in South-West Bengaluru is described as a well-established residential and lifestyle destination with affluent and upper-middle-class households.

Serving Diverse Catchment

The new outlet is expected to serve customers from neighbourhoods including Ideal Homes Township, BEML Layout, BHEL Layout, Remco Layout, Gnanabharathi, and Kengeri Satellite Town. Its proximity to Bengaluru’s technology and education hubs is intended to attract a young, mobile, and internationally oriented customer base.

Service Offerings

The outlet will provide a comprehensive portfolio of international and domestic holidays, group tours, personalised holidays, cruises, and value-added services such as travel insurance. Customers will also have access to Thomas Cook’s AI-powered booking platform for vacation planning.

Management Commentary

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said that Bengaluru has consistently been an important travel market. He added that the launch in RR Nagar strengthens the company's presence in South-West Bengaluru, bringing travel expertise closer to customers in the developing catchment.

Travel Trends in Bengaluru

The company noted several travel trends among Bengaluru travellers, including year-round travel, a preference for experiential holidays, and diverse travel formats such as cruise and charter-led journeys. There is also a growing demand for pilgrimage and spiritual tourism, with interest in destinations like Kailash Mansarovar and Ayodhya.

Emerging Destinations

Bengaluru travellers are showing interest in new destinations such as the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Morocco. Top international destinations include Switzerland, France, Italy, and the Scandinavian countries, while domestic and Indian subcontinent destinations include Kashmir-Leh, Northeast India, and Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.