CM Mohan Yadav Courts Tech Leaders In Bengaluru, Discusses ₹500 Crore-Plus MP Investments | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To attract investment for the Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held one-to-one meetings with investors in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.A discussion took place on investment proposals of more than Rs 500 crore in the fields of chip design, drone technology, data centres and space.

CM informed investors about the specialities and possibilities of Gwalior Manufacturing Zone.

He told investors that the state government is giving priority to telecom equipment manufacturing along with innovation and research.

IT and GCC companies expressed interest in establishing operations in Madhya Pradesh. Tholons chairman and CEO Avinash Vashisth and Ankita Vashisth discussed a proposal to establish a GCC unit in the state with an estimated investment of Rs 210 crore.

Shivkumar P R, founder and CEO of Aseem Maven Silicon, proposed establishing a chip design house with a total investment of Rs 100 crore.

Pankaj Garg, founder and CEO of Core-IC Technologies Private Limited, also agreed to establish chip design with a total investment of Rs 100 crore in phases.

Narendra Bhandari of deep tech venture capital fund 'CEFUND' presented a proposal to provide around Rs 200 crore in funding for startups in Madhya Pradesh.

Gopal Krishnan, chairman and CEO of Ninestars Information Technologies Private Limited, discussed establishing a modern data centre.

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of mobility and bike sharing company Rapido, and Virendra Chaudhary, CEO and MD of Donau Carbon India, also discussed their plans of investment in the state.

CM also met representatives of leading drone technology companies, including Naman Pushp, founder of Airbound, and Rohan Fernandes, head of business development at Nautical Wings.