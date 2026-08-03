Thomas Cook (India) Q1 Profit Falls 20% Year-On-Year To ₹88.25 Crore

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹88.25 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, ended 30 June 2026. This was a decrease from ₹111.29 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,091.89 crore, down from ₹2,407.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹2,091.89 crore.

Expense Details

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹2,003.69 crore, compared to ₹2,296.67 crore in the same quarter last year. Exceptional items for the current quarter included a cost of ₹0.20 crore related to a composite scheme of arrangement.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) after exceptional items for the quarter was ₹2.01, a decrease from ₹2.41 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹2.01 from ₹2.41 year-on-year.

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Segment Results

For the financial services segment, profit before tax and finance costs was ₹40.41 crore, compared to ₹37.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. The travel and related services segment reported profit before tax and finance costs of ₹40.45 crore, a decline from ₹81.12 crore in the same period last year.

Scheme Of Arrangement

The company's board approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation on 20 March 2026. This scheme involves the demerger of the resorts and resort management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, consolidation of equity shares, amalgamation of certain subsidiaries, and a reduction in paid-up equity share capital.

Tax Transition

Thomas Cook (India) adopted the new tax regime from FY 2026-27. This led to a re-measurement of deferred tax balances as at 31 March 2026, resulting in a one-time credit of ₹3.59 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.