Sterling Holidays launch resort in Chail, Himachal Pradesh

Sterling Holiday Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook announced the launch of Sterling Shivalik, in the exotic destination of Chail in Himachal Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sterling Shivalik Chail is a charming boutique mountain retreat consisting of 32 rooms, situated 24 kilometers from Shimla. The rooms, which feature contemporary décor, are crafted from Deodar and Pine wood to reflect the local architecture and also features Seesham and Walnut wood for style. Duplex suites, ideal for families of four, have double beds on both levels, and the upper floor features picture windows for an unobstructed view of the night sky. The highlight of each room is the private sit‐out that provides guests with a stunning vista of the picturesque Shivalik valley, which is home to a lush array of Deodar and Pine trees. With its beautiful natural scenery, Sterling Shivalik Chail offers the perfect opportunity to immerse oneself in the mountains, relax, and unwind away from the bustling crowds, while experiencing a serene stay in the lap of the Himalayas.

Guests of the resort can indulge in the unique flavours of ‘Pahari’ and Himachali cuisine at “Tibba,” the on‐site restaurant. The warm and welcoming staff strive to make each guest's stay at Sterling Shivalik Chail an enchanting and memorable experience.

Chail, once the summer capital of Patiala, is a hill station that is easily accessible and enjoys pleasant weather all year round. Visitors can engage in a variety of exciting experiences, such as a tour of the Chail Palace, a popular location for shooting Indian movies; relaxing by the pristine Sadhupul Lake; exploring the alluring hiking trails in the vicinity; catching a glimpse of flying squirrels at the Chail Wildlife Sanctuary, or marveling at the breathtaking panoramic view of the snow‐capped Himalayan ranges at Kali ka Tibba.

Sterling Shivalik Chail also offers unique curated experiences, such as the "Pahari Village Tour," where guests can immerse themselves in Himachali culture by observing traditional village houses, chatting with locals, sampling local cuisine, learning about farming, and even participating in apple harvesting, including the picking of fresh apples with local farmers during the season.

Speaking on the inauguration of the property, Mr. Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director and CEO of Sterling Holiday Resorts said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Sterling Shivalik Chail. Holiday seekers prefer the mountains to beat the heat – and in line with this demand, Sterling has a strong portfolio of 18 mountain resorts in both popular and new‐age destinations. This is our 8th resort in the Himalayan ranges and forms an interesting circuit with our resort in Kufri as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shriram Thakur, owner of the resort said, “I am thrilled to include Shivalik Chail in the Sterling bouquet of resorts. Sterling has the reputation of taking unexplored destinations and making them popular using their strong network and operational resources. I am sure they will make Chail a prominent destination on the tourism map of the country.”