Thomas Cook, SOTC expand partnership with Vistara to offer customers more benefits | Image: Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have expanded their partnership with Vistara, to benefit customers with Club Vistara (CV) points on every Vistara Getaways purchased, the company announced through an exchange filing. This exclusive partnership of India’s leading travel brands empowers Club Vistara members with 8 CV points on every Rs. 100.00 spent on purchase of a Vistara Getaways holiday with Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel. The CV points earned are on land-only components (accommodation, sightseeing and transfers) and will be credited into the member’s account within 60 days post travel. Members can then redeem their CV points by upgrading their cabin class, opting for award flights across the Vistara and partner network or towards part payment of a Vistara flight.

The Companies have announced an attractive offer, Club Vistara members can avail a flat discount of Rs. 4000.00 on purchase of Vistara Getaways holidays starting March 18th onwards.

The Vistara Getaways product extends across over 150 domestic and international holidays and can be purchased across a convenient phygital network: the Vistara Getaways portal or through Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel’s call centers and extensive branches - pan India. Vistara Getaways offers customers a choice of holidays specially designed by Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel: from minications, family getaways, spiritual sojourns, wildlife safaris, wellness retreats, city breaks to honeymoon specials and romantic breaks. Based on their personal preference, customers can opt for ready-to-book holidays, add-on experiences or co-curate personalised itineraries together with Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel’s holiday experts.

With travel demand at an all-time high, this partnership intends to leverage India’s multiple and highly opportune segments of Gen Z, millennials, multigenerational families, couples/honeymooners and Gen S.

The Vistara Getaways range of destinations include domestic favourites (Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, the North East, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Andamans, and more) and top international locales of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Thailand, Singapore, Mauritius (starting March 26th); also Sri Lanka and Nepal in the Indian subcontinent.

Vistara Getaways’ spiritual sojourns include Varanasi, Prayagraj, Puri, Dwarka and Somnath.

Vistara Getaways, powered by a cutting-edge technology platform designed and built by Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel, presents customers with dynamic inventory and ready-to-book holidays. Each Vistara Getaways comes with flights (Vistara), transfers, value to premium hotel stays, sightseeing/experiences, visas (where required) and a dedicated concierge service. The seamless digital interface empowers customers with speed and convenience with the added advantage of support from the Companies’ holiday experts via its call centres and extensive retail outlets pan India.

Mr. Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “At Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel, we value strong alliances that ensure an exceptional customer experience. We are hence delighted to expand our exclusive partnership with Vistara Getaways for their Club Vistara program. Club Vistara members can now earn CV points on every purchase of Vistara Getaways holidays via the portal or Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel’s exclusive call centers and extensive retail outlets - across India. This strategic partnership leverages on the strengths of the three brands, to benefit our customers with attractive CV points in addition to truly memorable holiday experiences.”