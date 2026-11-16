UP: Azam Khan Gets No Interim Relief From Allahabad HC, Ghaziabad Court Sends Him To Jail

Azam Khan | File Image, ANI

Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan failed to get interim bail from the Allahabad High Court on Monday in a money laundering case, even as the court indicated its inclination to grant him interim relief. The High Court was hearing his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which allegedly took place just 40 minutes after his release from jail on October 29 in the Dual PAN Card case.

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Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, argued that 26 FIRs were registered against the SP leader in 2019 in an alleged attempt to prevent him from participating in the 2024 and 2027 elections.

"In all those 26 FIRs, I (Azam Khan) am on bail. Thereafter, 3 separate cases were started. They related to an allegation that I had fabricated my date of birth. Pursuant to that, on the basis of which I got a passport, I fabricated the passport; and pursuant to that, when I got a PAN card, I fabricated the PAN card," Sibal submitted.

ED defends arrest procedure

Opposing the plea, Senior Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, argued that the proceedings were limited to examining whether Khan's arrest violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution or involved procedural lapses affecting his fundamental rights. He maintained that the petition was neither a challenge to the underlying offences and investigation nor a bail application.

Hussain submitted that the ED had five contemporaneous records, including a panchnama and video recordings, showing that Khan was repeatedly asked to receive and read the grounds of arrest but refused. He also referred to the remand order, which recorded Khan's signature acknowledging receipt of the documents under protest.

The ED further contended that Khan's advocate had acknowledged receiving the arrest order, arrest intimation memo and 12 pages containing the grounds of arrest. Hussain argued that the investigating officer had also recorded the proceedings on video and documented Khan's refusal to receive the papers through independent witnesses.

Judicial custody until November 26

Meanwhile, a special court in Ghaziabad remanded the 78-year-old SP leader to 10 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. He will remain in custody until November 26, when the matter is scheduled for its next hearing.

Khan was produced before the court in connection with the ED's investigation into donations received by the trust and the alleged utilisation of its funds for the development of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. He was subsequently taken to Dasna jail.

Akhilesh Yadav criticises action against Khan

Amid the legal proceedings, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the action against Khan, saying that people across the country would respond to the alleged injustice against him at the appropriate time.

In a post on social media, Yadav said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh and the entire country will respond at the appropriate time to the continuous injustice being done to Azam Khan. The BJP government, which is perpetrating oppression, must remember that power does not remain in anyone's hands forever and is meant to be used for public welfare, not misused. Everyone understands everything."

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