Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Gets 4-Day ED Remand As Shivpal Yadav Meets Him In Dasna Jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan | PTI

Lucknow, November 12, 2026: Uttar Pradesh politics witnessed two significant developments on Thursday, with Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan facing fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning and senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav visiting him at Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail.

The developments came on a day when AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad announced their alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections.

ED Secures Four-Day Remand

According to reports, the ED secured four days of remand of Azam Khan in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The agency is expected to question him in Lucknow regarding alleged financial irregularities and the money trail associated with the university. The case involves allegations of financial misconduct, which Khan has not been convicted of in this proceeding.

Shivpal Meets Azam Khan In Jail

Shivpal Singh Yadav reached Dasna Jail around 11 am to meet Azam Khan and enquire about his well-being. The visit assumes political significance as the Samajwadi Party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had also met Khan in jail.

Meanwhile, Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad formally announced the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, naming Azad as its chief ministerial candidate. The alliance aims to bring Dalit and Muslim communities together politically and has opened its doors to other parties.

The simultaneous developments have brought renewed attention to the opposition's political strategies, Azam Khan's role in the SP and emerging alliance equations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

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