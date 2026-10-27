Sunteck Realty Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Revenue Jumps 27%; Acquires New Borivali Land Parcel

Sunteck Realty |

Mumbai: Sunteck Realty Limited announced on Monday its financial results for the second quarter and first half of the financial year ended 30 September 2026, reporting significant growth in revenue and profit.

Financial Performance

For Q2 FY27, revenue stood at ₹321 crore, up 27% year-on-year from ₹252 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 13% to ₹89 crore, compared to ₹78 crore in the previous year's quarter.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 17% to ₹57 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹49 crore in Q2 FY26. The company maintained an EBITDA margin of 28% and a PAT margin of 18% for the quarter.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, revenue reached ₹512 crore, marking a 16% year-on-year increase from ₹441 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA for H1 FY27 grew by 23% to ₹156 crore, up from ₹127 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PAT for the half-year was ₹99 crore, an increase of 20% from ₹82 crore in H1 FY26. The EBITDA margin for H1 FY27 was 30%, while the PAT margin stood at 19%.

Operational Highlights

Pre-sales for Q2 FY27 amounted to ₹824 crore, a 17% rise year-on-year, and ₹1,611 crore for H1 FY27, up 19%. Collections for the quarter were ₹371 crore, increasing 12%, and ₹780 crore for the half-year, up 14%.

The net operating cash flow surplus for H1 FY27 was ₹347 crore, a 27% increase. The company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.09x.

Business Development

Sunteck Realty acquired a new land parcel in Borivali (West) during the quarter, bringing its total land holding in Borivali to approximately 11.5 acres. The company's total gross development value (GDV) now stands at approximately ₹46,900 crore, including ₹7,700 crore of launched GDV and ₹13,900 crore of to-be-launched GDV.

For H2 FY27, the company's launch pipeline, excluding Dubai projects, is approximately ₹7,000 crore, with new launches planned at Sunteck Belvedere Park, Mira Road, and Andheri.

ESG Update

Sunteck Realty received a score of 98.8/100 in the 2026 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), retaining its Green 5-star rating for the second consecutive year. The 4th Avenue project in Sunteck City achieved EDGE Advanced Certification for substantial savings in energy and water consumption.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.