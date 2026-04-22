Sunteck Realty Share Price Jumps 7.8% To ₹367.70, Q4 Profit Rises 27% To ₹64 Crore; ₹1.50 Dividend Announced

Sunteck Realty shares rose 7.8 percent to Rs 367.70 after reporting a strong Q4 FY26 performance. |

Mumbai: Shares of Sunteck Realty gained sharply after the company announced its Q4 FY26 results. The stock rose 7.8 percent to Rs 367.70 on the NSE, reflecting strong investor confidence. Earlier in the day, it touched a high of Rs 382.40, marking a double-digit intraday surge.

Q4 Profit and Income Growth

The company reported a 27 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.75 crore for the March 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 50.38 crore a year ago.

Total income saw a strong jump of over 60 percent to Rs 348.88 crore from Rs 217.83 crore in the same period last year, showing solid revenue growth.

EBITDA and Margins

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 40.57 percent to Rs 97 crore in Q4. However, EBITDA margin slightly declined to 29 percent from 33 percent a year ago, indicating some pressure on profitability margins despite higher earnings.

Dividend Announcement

Sunteck Realty announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (face value Rs 1) for FY26. The payout is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, net profit rose to Rs 204.36 crore, compared to Rs 150.31 crore in FY25.

Total income increased to Rs 1,168.62 crore from Rs 902.67 crore, highlighting steady growth across the year.

Operational Highlights

The company reported strong operational performance:

- Pre-sales rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 1,064 crore in Q4

- FY26 pre-sales increased 25 percent YoY to Rs 3,157 crore

- Collections jumped 39 percent YoY to Rs 432 crore in Q4

- FY26 collections stood at Rs 1,433 crore, up 14 percent YoY

Expansion Plans

Sunteck Realty expanded its Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) pipeline with three new projects, adding an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 50 billion. This strengthens its future growth visibility.

Overall, strong earnings growth, healthy sales momentum, and expansion plans supported the stock’s upward movement.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and market data. It is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.