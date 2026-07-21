Sunteck Realty Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹42.0 Crore, Revenue Inches Up To ₹191.6 Crore

Sunteck Realty reported a 25.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.96 crore. |

Mumbai: Sunteck Realty Ltd on Tuesday announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.96 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 25.5 percent increase from Rs 33.43 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 191.56 crore, a marginal increase from Rs 188.32 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This reflects a nearly stable operational income year-on-year.

Total Income And Expenses

The company 's total consolidated income stood at Rs 202.03 crore for the June 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 201.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Total consolidated expenses also saw an increase, reaching Rs 150.03 crore from Rs 158.92 crore in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Board Approves Fundraise

The Board of Directors approved an enabling resolution to raise funds up to Rs 2,250 crore. This includes Rs 1,500 crore through non-convertible debt via private placement and Rs 750 crore through equity shares or other convertible securities.

Shareholder Approval Required

The equity fundraise portion is subject to shareholder approval. The company stated this is an enabling resolution, and specific issue details are not yet available.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, stood at Rs 2.88. This is up from Rs 2.28 in the same quarter last year.

Acquisition During Quarter

During the quarter, on 24 April 2026, Sunteck Realty acquired a 100 percent equity stake in Tanirika Infrastructure Private Limited for Rs 20.94 crore. This transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.