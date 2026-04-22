Sunteck Realty Confirms ₹500 Crore Preferential Issue Utilisation

Sunteck Realty Limited reported full compliance in the utilisation of funds raised through its Rupees 499.99 crore preferential issue. |

Mumbai: Investors tracking fund deployment will find reassurance in Sunteck Realty’s latest disclosure, which signals disciplined execution and adherence to planned capital allocation following its recent fundraising.

Funds Usage On Track

The monitoring agency confirmed that Sunteck Realty utilized proceeds strictly as outlined in its offer documents, with zero deviations reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Out of the total issue size of Rs 499.99 crore, the company has received Rs 136.25 crore so far. This includes Rs 125.00 crore collected earlier and an additional Rs 11.25 crore during the March quarter. The absence of deviations indicates tight financial controls and adherence to regulatory expectations.

Subscription And Structure

The fundraising involved 1,17,64,705 convertible warrants priced at Rs 425 each. Of this, 25 percent upfront—equivalent to Rs 106.25 per warrant—was collected initially, with subsequent payments linked to conversion timelines.

An additional 3,52,941 warrants contributed Rs 11.25 crore during the quarter. The remaining 75 percent of the total warrant value, or Rs 318.75 per warrant, will be realized as investors exercise conversion options over 18 months.

Deployment Focus Areas

The company has primarily directed funds toward land acquisition and project development. Around Rs 136.25 crore has already been deployed toward land-related investments, including Rs 9.12 crore for acquisition and Rs 2.13 crore for associated costs.

No funds have yet been allocated toward general corporate purposes or project deployment beyond land-related activities, reflecting a phased investment approach aligned with project timelines.

No Red Flags Detected

The monitoring agency highlighted that there were no changes in funding strategy, no adverse developments, and no delays impacting project execution. All approvals and operational arrangements remain intact, with ongoing projects progressing within expected timelines.

Additionally, no unutilized funds were reported as being deployed in external instruments, indicating that capital is being retained for planned use rather than interim investment. Sunteck Realty’s latest monitoring report underscores disciplined capital management and steady execution, reinforcing investor confidence as the company continues deploying funds in line with its real estate expansion strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and monitoring agency report. It does not constitute financial advice or an investment recommendation.