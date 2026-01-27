Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: Raymond Realty reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 757.6 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 696 crore in Q2 and Rupees 92.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at Rupees 66.8 crore versus Rupees 60.2 crore in Q2 and Rupees 3 crore in Q3 FY25. The performance was led by robust demand across its Thane and Bandra-based projects. The real estate business, now operating independently post-demerger, demonstrated strong execution and launch momentum despite margin moderation.

• Launched second JDA project 'Invictus by GS - BKC'.

• Targeting 50% of booking value from JDAs within 2-3 years.

Sequential Growth Builds, Margins Under Pressure

Quarter-on-quarter, total income grew 8.5 percent, while profit before tax rose from Rupees 70.1 crore to Rupees 77.2 crore. However, EBITDA remained flat at Rupees 100 crore (from Rupees101 crore in Q2), with margins dipping to 13.0 percent from 14.3 percent due to higher marketing and approval costs for new launches. Total expenses rose by Rupees 53 crore sequentially to Rupees 688.8 crore, reflecting increasing project execution pace. Finance costs moderated, while tax expense also increased to Rupees 10.4 crore.

Nine-Month Performance Reflects Rapid Scale Post-Demerger

For the nine months ended December 2025, Raymond Realty clocked Rupees 1,863.6 crore in total income, up 314 percent YoY from Rupees 449.8 crore. Net profit surged to Rupees 143.5 crore from Rupees 15.4 crore a year earlier. The company achieved booking value of Rupees 1,504 crore, while collections stood at Rupees 1,210 crore. With six JDA projects and over Rupees 40,000 crore in potential revenue across Thane and MMR, Raymond Realty remains on track to meet its long-term growth ambitions.

