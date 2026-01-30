 Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley Buy 4.9% Stake In Sunteck Realty For ₹268 Crore From CLSA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGoldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley Buy 4.9% Stake In Sunteck Realty For ₹268 Crore From CLSA

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley Buy 4.9% Stake In Sunteck Realty For ₹268 Crore From CLSA

Goldman Sachs (2.5 percent) and Morgan Stanley (2.4 percent) collectively acquired a 4.9 percent stake in Sunteck Realty from CLSA for Rs 268.64 crore via block deals on BSE, purchasing 71.61 lakh shares at Rs 375.1 each. CLSA, which held 5.2 percent, sold its entire stake. Sunteck Realty shares surged 3.65 percent to close at Rs 388.80. Separately, Goldman Sachs sold stake in Manappuram Finance.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: US-based Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Thursday bought a 4.9 per cent stake collectively in Sunteck Realty from capital market company CLSA for Rs 268 crore through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, acquired 36.52 lakh shares or 2.5 per cent stake in Sunteck Realty.

In addition, Morgan Stanley, through its affiliate Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, purchased 35.09 lakh shares, representing a 2.4 per cent stake in the company. The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 375.1 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 268.64 crore. Meanwhile, CLSA, through its affiliate CLSA Global Markets Pte Ltd - ODI, sold the same number of shares at the same price.

Read Also
RBI Likely To Lower Repo Rate To 5.25% And Shift To Data-Dependent Approach As Inflation Stabilises,...
article-image

As of December 31, 2025, CLSA hold a 5.2 per cent stake in Sunteck Realty. Shares of Sunteck Realty rose 3.65 per cent to close at Rs 388.80 per piece on the BSE. In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, sold 65,27,614 shares of Manappuram Finance to Morgan Stanley's arm for Rs 190 crore. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 291.65 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 190.38 crore. Shares of Manappuram Finance rose 1.77 per cent to settle at Rs 296.80 per scrip on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF
VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF
Zaheer Pasha Survives Early Jolt To Enter Next Round As Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy Begins
Zaheer Pasha Survives Early Jolt To Enter Next Round As Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy Begins
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Metal Stocks Slide Up To 10%, Nifty Metal Index Sinks 5% As Prices Fall
Metal Stocks Slide Up To 10%, Nifty Metal Index Sinks 5% As Prices Fall
India-EU FTA Credit Positive, Boosts Trade Diversification Amid US Tariff Risks: Moody's Ratings
India-EU FTA Credit Positive, Boosts Trade Diversification Amid US Tariff Risks: Moody's Ratings
Economic Survey Pushes ‘Growth With Resilience’ Path, Linking Climate Action With India’s...
Economic Survey Pushes ‘Growth With Resilience’ Path, Linking Climate Action With India’s...
Record-Breaking Rally Ends: Gold Drops 1%, Silver Plunges 3.4% On MCX
Record-Breaking Rally Ends: Gold Drops 1%, Silver Plunges 3.4% On MCX
Sensex Drops 625 Points, ₹4 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In 15 Minutes As Nifty Slips Below 25,300
Sensex Drops 625 Points, ₹4 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In 15 Minutes As Nifty Slips Below 25,300