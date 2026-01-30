 RailTel Secures ₹94.2 Crore Surveillance Systems Order From Modern Coach Factory For LHB Coaches By 2034
RailTel Corporation of India has bagged a Rupees 94.2 crore contract from the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, for supplying and installing IP-based video surveillance systems in LHB coaches. The project is scheduled to be completed by January 28, 2034.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: RailTel has won a major project from Indian Railways' Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, strengthening its footprint in the railway safety and technology space. The work involves video surveillance system installation in Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches over an eight-year period.

RailTel received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) on January 29, 2026, for a project valued at Rupees 94,23,54,138 (Rupees 94.2 crore). The assignment includes supply, installation, and commissioning of Internet Protocol (IP) based video surveillance systems, covering a comprehensive technology rollout in LHB coaches.

The contract spans over eight years, with final delivery and commissioning expected by January 28, 2034. The scope also includes a 3-year warranty period followed by a 5-year Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC). This timeline signals sustained engagement with Indian Railways, offering RailTel consistent business visibility through the decade.

The system will follow RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) specifications, ensuring uniform safety and technology standards across coaches.

This is a domestic order and does not involve any related-party transactions. RailTel confirmed there is no promoter or group company interest in the awarding entity, underlining that the award was made independently. The company continues to build on its Make-in-India approach with end-to-end in-country execution. The new contract reinforces RailTel’s presence in the surveillance and safety domain, with a long execution timeline that aligns with Indian Railways’ coach modernization goals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures to stock exchanges. It does not constitute investment advice.

