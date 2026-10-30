Strides Pharma Science Reports Q2FY27 Revenue Of ₹1,429.7 Crore, Ex-US Markets Lead Growth With 31% Jump

Strides Pharma Science |

Mumbai: Strides Pharma Science Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, on Thursday. The company's Ex-US markets contributed significantly to the revenue growth.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue for Q2FY27 stood at ₹1,429.7 crore, up from ₹1,220.8 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA reached ₹250.9 crore, compared to ₹231.6 crore in the same period last year, marking the first time it crossed the ₹250 crore mark in a quarter.

Market Segments

Ex-US Markets revenue grew by 31 per cent year-on-year to ₹696.3 crore, surpassing the US business for the first time in quarterly revenue. The US business reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching ₹685.5 crore, with three new products launched during the quarter.

Profit and Margins

Operational profit after tax (PAT) increased by 11.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹135.8 crore, with operational EPS at ₹14.7. Reported PAT for the quarter was ₹134.1 crore, a 2.0 per cent increase from ₹131.5 crore in the prior year, resulting in a reported EPS of ₹14.2.

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Management Commentary

Badree Komandur, MD and Group CEO, noted that the Ex-US markets drove the strong second quarter performance. Komandur said the company's diversification strategy is proving effective, despite higher raw material and freight costs from geopolitical disruptions.

Debt and Outlook

Net Debt increased by ₹211.4 crore during the first half of the financial year due to an elongated cash-to-cash cycle and higher inventory holding. The company expects the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio to stabilise by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.