UP Holds Talks With US Business Delegation On Healthcare, AI & Agriculture Technology Partnerships | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government held discussions with a 23-member US business delegation on investment and technology partnerships in healthcare, life sciences and agriculture-linked sectors, with a focus on advanced diagnostics, medical devices, digital health and artificial intelligence.

US delegation explores opportunities

The delegation, led by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in association with the US Foreign Commercial Service, explored opportunities for investment, technology collaboration and pilot projects in the state.

The discussions covered advanced diagnostics, medical devices, digital healthcare, AI, pharmaceuticals, healthcare infrastructure, research and development, and medical-device manufacturing.

Focus on agriculture technology

Officials and business representatives also discussed technology-driven opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors, including precision livestock farming, AI-based animal health monitoring, advanced breeding, dairy and fisheries.

The engagement comes as Uttar Pradesh seeks to attract investments in sectors where technology and innovation can improve healthcare delivery, manufacturing capacity and agricultural productivity.

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Collaboration opportunities discussed

The US delegation's discussions with the state government also focused on the scope for collaborations that could lead to pilot projects and greater participation of American companies in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare and allied-sector ecosystem.

Officials said the engagement was aimed at identifying areas where international expertise, technology and investment could be combined with the state's existing infrastructure and industrial base.