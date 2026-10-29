APAR Industries Reports 77.8% Surge In Q2 Profit, Revenue Up 21.3%; Approves ₹830 crore Subsidiary Investment

APAR Industries |

Mumbai: APAR Industries on Thursday announced a 77.8 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹447 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of FY27 increased by 21.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,931 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of the fiscal year 2027, consolidated revenue stood at ₹13,522 crore, a 25.0 per cent rise compared to the previous year. Net profit after tax for H1 FY27 increased by 77.7 per cent to ₹915 crore, with a PAT margin of 6.8 per cent, up 200 basis points year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue

The Conductors segment reported revenue of ₹3,753 crore in Q2 FY27, an increase of 21.1 per cent year-on-year. For the first half of FY27, this segment's revenue reached ₹7,092 crore, up 20.5 per cent year-on-year. The Transformer and Specialty Oils segment saw revenue of ₹1,819 crore in Q2 FY27, a 35.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

Share Allotment

The company approved the allotment of 2,720 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each against the exercise of ESARs under the APAR Industries Limited Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2024. Following this, the paid-up share capital increased to 4,18,75,057 equity shares, amounting to ₹41,87,50,570.

Director Re-appointment

Kaushal J Sampat was re-appointed as an Independent Director (Non-Executive) for a second term of five consecutive years from January 31, 2027. This re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval, the company said.

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Further Investment

APAR Industries also approved an additional investment of up to USD 100 million (approximately ₹830 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petroleum Specialties Pte Ltd, Singapore. This investment will be made through subscribing to equity or preference shares or other instruments.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 1:17 PM (IST) and concluded at 1:35 PM (IST) on October 29, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.